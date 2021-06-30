Big Ten Conference Announces Chair and Executive Committee for Council of Presidents/Chancellors

The Big Ten Conference office announced that the Council of Presidents/Chancellors (COP/C) voted to approve the selection of University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank as Chair for a two-year term that is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2021.
Chancellor Blank will be joined on the COP/C Executive Committee for the 2021-22 academic year by Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro (past chair), University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones and University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel. These four individuals will also serve as the Executive/Compensation Committee for the Big Ten Conference.
In addition, Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is an officer of the COP/C along with SVP, Chief Financial Officer, Julie Suderman (COP/C Treasurer) and VP, Policy & Compliance, Chad Hawley (COP/C Secretary).
About the Big Ten Conference
The Big Ten Conference is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,500 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013. For more information, visit www.bigten.org
.
###